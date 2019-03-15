UN allowed Singapore to bring in limos for Trump-Kim Summit: MFA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ferried around Singapore in a convoy of Mercedes-Benz cars that the North Koreans shipped in for the summit in June 2018.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
Mar 15, 2019, 2:47 pm SGT
SINGAPORE - Singapore had received a general exemption from United Nations (UN) sanctions on North Korea for activities during the Trump-Kim Summit last June, allowing for luxury items such as Mercedes-Benz cars to be brought in by the North Korean delegation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also told The Straits Times on Friday (March 15) that a study visit to Singapore last year by North Korean port authorities was a "specific follow-up" from the summit, and in no way contributed to North Korea's proliferation activities.

