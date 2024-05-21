Ulu Tiram attack a grim reminder that terror threat still high: PM Wong

SINGAPORE - The recent attack on the police station in Johor is a grim reminder that the threat of terrorism remains high, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his first public remarks on the matter on May 21.

In a Facebook post, he reminded Singaporeans to remain vigilant against such extremist ideology finding resonance here, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has been used by global terrorist elements to peddle their radical rhetoric and incite calls for violence.

“In particular, self-radicalisation is a growing concern, especially in our youths. Over the past two years, four self-radicalised youths (under the age of 20) were dealt with under the Internal Security Act,” said Mr Wong, adding that he had just received a briefing from Singapore’s security agencies.

On May 17, a man killed two police officers and injured another at a police station in Ulu Tiram in Johor before being shot. The suspect had connections to Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) but is believed to have acted on his own, said Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Investigations into the attack are ongoing and the attacker’s motivations remain unclear, Mr Wong said.

“In view of the heightened threat situation following the Ulu Tiram attack, we have stepped up security measures, including at our checkpoints,” said Mr Wong.

“Our security agencies will continue to monitor global and regional security developments closely,” he said.