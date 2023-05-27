Ulu Pandan Park Connector affected by landslide to be fully open for use in Dec

SINGAPORE - The Ulu Pandan Park Connector that was affected by a landslide at the Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order site is on track to be fully reopened for public use by December.

The Housing Board said on Saturday that repair and reconstruction works are being carried out to reinstate the 550m stretch along the south bank of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, which was partially damaged by a landslide in September 2022 that led to soil displacement into Sungei Ulu Pandan.

The landslide affected the part of the Clementi NorthArc site where a retaining wall – a structure that holds back earth or water – was being built, and where a basketball court and pavilion would be located.

The north bank of Ulu Pandan Park Connector has been open to public use since March, while HDB said the Ulu Pandan canal has been restored to its original depth and capacity.

Three other sections of the park connector – from Clementi Avenue 6 to Clementi Road, from Boon Lay Way and Ayer Rajah Expressway to Commonwealth Avenue West flyover, and from Clementi Road to Commonwealth Avenue West near Ghim Moh Road – have been opened in stages since September 2022.