Ukrainian community in Singapore worried about loved ones back home

As Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions as independent, the Ukrainian community in Singapore began to fear the worst.

In her Bukit Batok home, Ms Galyna Kogut, who has lived here for more than 15 years, felt a deep sense of unease.

The Singapore citizen, whose parents, brothers and cousins are living in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said the Russian incursion into Donetsk and Luhansk, described by Moscow as a peacekeeping operation, was meant to send a message that "we are here". The United States has said the move is an attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Kogut, a research fellow at the National Institute of Education studying bilingualism, told The Straits Times yesterday: "That is threatening to the whole country, and people are very much concerned, and there is an uneasy feeling among those of us who have family members there."

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, tensions between separatists and Ukraine's armed forces have made Ukrainians living abroad worry for their families back home, and the latest developments have made the danger feel more imminent, she said.

Her family in Ukraine has told her that Ukrainians are hoping sanctions imposed on Russia by countries like the US, Britain and Japan will ease the Russian threat.

They also shared the belief that Ukraine can put up a strong resistance, should the threat become worse, she added.

Ms Kogut, who is president of the Ukrainian Club in Singapore, said: "It is hard to for us living abroad as we don't know exactly what is happening over there."

Members of the local community of about 450 Ukrainians stay in contact through social media and WhatsApp, sharing information on the latest developments.

Ms Daria Samokish, who has been in Singapore for two years, said she is worried for her 50-year-old mother and 72-year-old grandmother. The 27-year-old, who is head of public relations at software company Ahrefs, said: "We chat every few hours to support each other. I am worried for my family, but I must say how bravely they are coping with the news and the threat of a big war.

"Of course, they are worried and scared... But I was so proud to hear them say, 'We won't escape. This is our home. We will stay and help with what we can do'."

Ahref's founder Dmitry Gerasimenko, a 37-year-old Ukrainian who has lived in Singapore for 10 years, said recent events have made him anxious.

He said of his parents: "They are worried about the situation, but they are also ready to help protect the country as much as they can."

Meanwhile, the Russian Club in Singapore, which serves the Russian community here, told ST that people from the region who are living here are very worried about the developing situation.

Its spokesman said: "We all have Ukrainian friends and relatives, colleagues and business partners. We feel and share the same stress, pain and concerns.

"We do hope for the urgent peaceful resolution and de-escalation of the conflict. The lives and security of the people are sacred and of utmost importance."