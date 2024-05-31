Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to attend Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, six sources said, as Ukraine faces a renewed assault two years after Russian forces invaded.

Security assistance for Ukraine is expected to be one of the key issues discussed at the 2024 dialogue, Asia's premier security conference. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Chinese defence minister Dong Jun are among those attending.

Two of the sources said Mr Zelensky would address delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on June 1. All of the sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Ukrainian embassy in Singapore did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The presidential office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There has been no Russian delegation at the Singapore security meetings since 2022.

Mr Zelensky, who is currently in Sweden, said on May 29 that Russia was still trying to disrupt a separate world "peace summit" in June devoted to the invasion and that it was putting pressure on countries to stay away from the gathering.

He wants the peace summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, to produce a front to support the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, held annually in Singapore by the International Institute of Strategic Studies for the last 21 years, ends on June 2. REUTERS