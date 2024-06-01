Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Singapore, to speak at Shangri-La Dialogue on June 2

SINGAPORE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Singapore June 1 and will address the Shangri-La Dialogue on June 2, as he seeks to rally support for his country, which faces a renewed assault two years after Russian forces invaded.

Forum organisers confirmed that Mr Zelensky is slated to speak at the seventh plenary session titled “Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability”, which starts at 11.30am. Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Malaysia Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin will be speaking at the same session.

A well-positioned source told The Straits Times that the Ukrainian delegation hopes to meet the Chinese delegation led by Defence Minister Dong Jun.

The Ukraine president has been trying to lobby countries to support a peace summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. “He meets the Americans and Europeans all the time, so he would want to use this forum to reach out to the Asian community,” the source said.

Asked if Admiral Dong would agree to meet Mr Zelensky, the Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said: “I do not answer hypothetical questions.”

Mr Zelensky arrived at the Shangri-La Hotel at Orange Grove Road shortly before 6pm.

His attendance at the 2024 edition of Asia’s premier security conference comes as security assistance for his country is expected to be one of the key issues discussed at the security summit.