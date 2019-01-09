Former Uber driver jailed two weeks for killing a pedestrian in Tiong Bahru accident

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old driver hit a pedestrian along Tiong Bahru Road in January last year, knocking him unconscious. The victim, a Philippine national, never regained consciousness, succumbing to his injuries later that day.

For causing the death of Mr Erwin Delacana Bermejo, also 42, Soh Han Seong, who was an Uber driver, was on Wednesday (Jan 9) sentenced to two weeks' jail and disqualified from driving for five years.

District Judge Luke Tan allowed Soh, who pleaded guilty in November last year, to spend Chinese New Year with his family and he will begin serving his sentence on Feb 11. Bail remained at $15,000.

The court heard that on Jan 27 last year at about 4.44pm, Soh was driving on the right lane of the two-lane Tiong Bahru Road, heading towards Outram Road. He was ferrying a passenger to Sentosa.

Mr Bermejo was crossing the road from the left to right and Soh, who did not notice him until it was too late, was unable to brake in time.

Soh's vehicle collided with the pedestrian, who was later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital where he died from his injuries at 9.48pm that evening.

The weather was fine at the time of the accident, the road surface was dry, the road ahead was clear and there was nothing that would have affected his visibility, the court heard.

A medical report said Mr Bermejo lost consciousness immediately after the accident and, on arrival at SGH, was found to be bleeding from his scalp and mouth. A CT scan showed multiple fractures in his head, chest, abdomen and pelvis. He went into cardiac arrest and never responded to medical resuscitation.

For causing death through a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, Soh could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.