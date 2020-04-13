Two young men arrested for Nintendo Switch console scam that allegedly duped victims of $30,000

SINGAPORE - Two young men have been arrested for allegedly cheating victims of $30,000 by pretending to sell Nintendo Switch consoles on Carousell.

The men, aged 19 and 20, are believed to have scammed more than 80 people, the police said on Monday (April 13). They would become uncontactable after their victims had paid them via bank transfers.

The prices of the consoles have surged of late - from about $200 to nearly $650 - since more people have had to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

While the police did not specify the price at which the young men allegedly offered the consoles, they warned people against being attracted by unrealistic prices.

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is," they said.

The police said that when they arrested the two men on Sunday and Monday, only one Nintendo Switch console was found in their homes. This was seized, along with several mobile phones and SIM cards.

The police are still investigating the 19-year-old but expect to charge the 20-year-old on Tuesday with cheating. If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

In their statement, the police said people should beware of sellers offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them. They said buyers should choose options where payment is only released to the buyer upon delivery of the product.





Those with information on scams can call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.