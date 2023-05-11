Two workers taken to hospital after gondola tips sideways from top of HDB block in Boon Lay Drive

SINGAPORE - Two workers were taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a gondola tipped sideways from the top of a 15-storey HDB block in Boon Lay Drive.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at Block 199 Boon Lay Drive at 8.10am.

In response to queries, the SCDF said that a worker was seen on the ledge at the 15th storey beside a lopsided gondola. The worker was brought in safely through the unit’s windows by the SCDF.

The SCDF added that the other worker was brought to safety through the unit windows on the 14th storey by a member of the public before SCDF arrived.

Both workers were taken by SCDF to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A resident living in the opposite block, who wanted only to be known as Mdm Kong, 70, said that she noticed the construction work started very early on Thursday morning.

Mdm Kong told The Straits Times: “When I saw the gondola, I told my maid that what they were doing was very dangerous. The moment I said that, I saw the whole gondola fall.”

She added that there were two people on the gondola at the time. A few seconds later, she saw blocks of concrete fall from the top of the building.

“The whole thing scared me, my heart jumped, and I screamed,” Mdm Kong said. She added that one of the workers almost fell but managed to hold on to the wall and stabilise himself.

Mdm Kong said that the residents on the 14th storey opened the windows to let one of the men in. Another managed to climb onto the parapet on the 15th floor.

Boon Lay MP Desmond Lee told The Straits Times that the West Coast Town Council team is on site. The Straits Times has reached out to them and the Building and Construction Authority for more information.