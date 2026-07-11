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Two workers taken to hospital after fire breaks out in manhole in Tuas

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SCDF put out the fire from a manhole on a pedestrian walkway.

SCDF put out the fire from a manhole on a pedestrian walkway.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

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Sherlyn Sim

  • Two workers were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a sewer manhole in Tuas during replacement work on July 10.
  • The fire was quickly extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using a water jet, and one worker has been discharged.
  • The area was cordoned off and investigations into the fire's cause are ongoing, with support provided to the affected workers.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Two workers were taken to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out at a sewer manhole in Tuas on the morning of July 10.

The workers were carrying out replacement works on a sewer manhole cover when the fire occurred, said PUB.

The national water agency and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on July 11, in response to queries, that they were alerted to the fire at around 11am on July 10.

The manhole was located on a pedestrian walkway near the junction of Pioneer Road and Jalan Buroh, said the authorities.

SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

PUB and its contractor for the works are providing support to the two workers, said the water agency.

One worker has since been discharged from hospital, while the other is receiving treatment for minor burns.

Eyewitness Lin Deyi told Chinese-language media Shin Min Daily News that the grass surrounding the manhole had been scorched and that the area was cordoned off using traffic cones.

The newspaper reported that nearby lanes were temporarily closed and pedestrians were diverted around the affected area.

PUB and SCDF said investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.