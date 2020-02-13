Two workers die after fire at chemical plant

Two workers, a Singaporean and an Indian national, died after suffering burns during a fire at a chemical plant on Jurong Island last Friday.

They were among a group of workers who were carrying out purging of a hydrocarbon pipeline when a fire broke out in the plant at 21 Sakra Avenue. The 38-year-old Singaporean and the 29-year-old Indian were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, where they died later.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had deployed a combined platform ladder to rescue the two men from the top platform of a process vessel when it responded to the incident at 11.25pm last Friday.

The fire was put out by the chemical company's emergency response team before the SCDF arrived.

The Ministry of Manpower said that the Singaporean worker's employer, Celanese Singapore, is the occupier of the worksite, and the Indian was employed by Texeco Engineering. The ministry is investigating the incident and has ordered all purging activities to stop at the site.

The Workplace Safety and Health Council said on Tuesday that the fire broke out when the hose connected to the nitrogen supply ruptured owing to high pressure.

Choo Yun Ting