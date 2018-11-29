Two women injured after cars collide in Yishun accident

SINGAPORE - Two people were injured in an accident in Yishun on Wednesday night (Nov 28).

The police were alerted to an accident involving two cars at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Miltonia Close at 9.22pm. A 38-year-old female driver and 58-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the injured persons were from different cars. There were no passengers in the 38-year-old's car, while the male driver of the other car was not injured.

One car was believed to be going straight when the other car collided heavily into the driver's side of the vehicle, according to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

It is believed that both cars were going in the correct flow of traffic, but the male driver claimed that the light was green when he moved, while the female driver was not sure upon recounting to police if the light was red or green.

Wanbao reported that the 38-year-old driver complained of dizziness and headaches, while the 58-year-old passenger had light abrasions on her right arm and abdominal pain.

Police are investigating the accident.