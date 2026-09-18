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Two women arrested for allegedly selling fake goods; items worth more than $180,000 seized

More than 900 items allegedly infringing on trademarks were seized during a police raid on two shops in a shopping mall in Scotts Road.

SINGAPORE – Police arrested two women, aged 39 and 54 , for allegedly selling counterfeit goods during raids conducted at a shopping mall near Orchard Road.

Items worth more than $180,000 were also seized, police said in a statement on Sept 18.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department simultaneously raided two retail shops housed in a shopping mall in Scotts Road on Sept 16.

Shopping malls located along Scotts Road include Far East Plaza, Scotts Square, and Shaw Centre.

More than 900 items allegedly infringing on trademarks were seized during the operation.

The items – comprising luxury bags, watches, apparel, footwear, and accessories – were estimated to be worth more than $180,000 , police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The items seized were estimated to be worth more than $180,000. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

If found guilty of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade, the women may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

In its statement, the police also reminded the public that distributing and selling counterfeit goods are serious offences.

“The police will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers,” it added.