Two women and food manufacturer fined for flouting food safety rules

SINGAPORE – Two women and a food manufacturing firm were fined on Jan 24 for flouting food import and safety rules, among other things.

The women, Bui Thi Quyen and Ta Thi Tuyen, were each fined $27,000 for illegally operating unlicensed cold stores and illegally importing meat and seafood products from Vietnam, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

SFA officers found more than 700kg of meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store at 62 Senoko Road on April 13, 2023.

The processed and raw food products, including pork, beef, chicken, fish and frog, had also been imported from unapproved sources and without a valid licence, said the SFA, which seized the products.

The offence carries a fine of up to $50,000, jail for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

More than 700kg of meat and seafood products were found in an unlicensed cold store at 62 Senoko Road on April 13, 2023. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

All cold stores for meat and seafood products must also be licensed, and meet the SFA’s requirements and food safety standards.

Illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk, the agency said. Such offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Separately, Suvai Foods – which manufactures flour confectionary such as chapati, dosa and idly batters – was fined $10,000 for multiple offences.

An SFA inspection on Feb 21, 2023, uncovered severe cockroach infestations throughout Suvai Foods’ premises at 1009 Aljunied Avenue 4, which were poorly maintained.

Its food delivery truck was not clean and live cockroaches were found at the back of it.

Live cockroaches were found at the back of Suvai Foods’ food delivery truck. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

The packing area was also extended without approval, it added.

The SFA said it suspended the company’s operations from Feb 21 to March 8, and directed it to rectify the lapses and improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

The suspension was lifted on March 9, 2023.

Food operators who do not adhere to food safety regulations may be fined up to $5,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine of up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Those who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and to provide feedback at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback

