Two women and food manufacturer fined for flouting food safety rules

SINGAPORE – Two women and a food manufacturing firm were fined on Jan 24 for flouting food import and safety rules, among other things.

The women, Bui Thi Quyen and Ta Thi Tuyen, were each fined $27,000 for illegally operating unlicensed cold stores and illegally importing meat and seafood products from Vietnam, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

SFA officers found more than 700kg of meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store at 62 Senoko Road on April 13, 2023.

The processed and raw food products, including pork, beef, chicken, fish and frog, had also been imported from unapproved sources and without a valid licence, said the SFA, which seized the products.

The offence carries a fine of up to $50,000, jail for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.