Two women accuse final-year NTU student of sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE – A fourth-year humanities undergraduate from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is at the centre of allegations involving sexual misconduct after an Instagram account publicised them earlier in the week.

The allegations were listed in a Google document that was created on Oct 2, and among other things includes claims of voyeurism and the sharing of pornographic material, that were supposedly committed by the 24-year-old.

The Google document was compiled by two women – the student’s ex-girlfriend, and a former close friend.

The latter alleged that the NTU undergraduate had taken an upskirt photograph of her, when the two of them were younger.

The two women posted a link to the Google document on an Instagram account, with the document also sharing screenshots of conversations with him, including some with sexual undertones. One screenshot, shows him purportedly admitting to taking the upskirt photograph when he was 16.

The Instagram account’s latest post, dated Oct 3, shows a screenshot of a police report filed by the upskirt victim, although details such as the report number had been redacted.

Attempts by The Straits Times to contact the two women behind the account were unsuccessful.

On Friday, the account shared a series of Instagram Stories by a third woman, who alleged that she was touched by him when he taught her martial arts, despite his admission that he had “no real need to”.

She too claimed to have filed a police report, and a screenshot of which was shared, with certain details redacted.

In response to queries, a spokesman for NTU said the school concerned is aware of the allegations.

“The university takes a zero tolerance approach towards sexual misconduct, as the safety and wellbeing of our students are our top priority, he said.

The spokesman declined to comment further, citing ongoing investigations.