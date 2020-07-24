NEA to carry out two-week intensive islandwide vector control exercise to combat dengue outbreak

SINGAPORE - To combat the unprecedented dengue outbreak this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will be embarking on a two-week intensive islandwide vector control exercise, the agency announced on Friday (July 24).

This will include cleaning, flushing and oiling drains in high-risk areas in residential estates. For the past 18 months, drains were the source of 50 per cent of mosquito breeding here.

There have been more than 19,000 cases to date this year, with a record 1,733 dengue cases reported last week, the highest number of weekly dengue cases recorded in Singapore.

The previous highest weekly infection number was 891 in 2014.

Last week was the sixth consecutive week for which the weekly number of reported dengue cases exceeded 1,000.

The total number of cases this year is expected to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013, said the NEA.

Calling the extent of the dengue outbreak this year "very worrying", Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor emphasised the need for collective and urgent community efforts to prevent the situation from worsening.

Dr Khor was speaking to the media at the sidelines of vector control operations in Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 on Friday.

"The idea (of the intensive islandwide exercise) really is to reduce the mosquito population and break the chain of dengue transmission so that we can flatten the curve as it was to reduce and prevent the number of dengue cases from escalating again," she said.



Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor tries her hand at oiling the drains at Block 408 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 on July 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Dr Khor noted that 44 per cent of the dengue cases in active clusters are in Housing Board areas managed by town councils.

Over the past three years, the NEA has found more than 3,000 mosquito-breeding habitats linked to receptacles and containers in public areas, of which 65 per cent was in litter.

As of Monday, there were 410 active dengue clusters islandwide, with cases concentrated in the east.

There are now 19 huge clusters with 100 people or more infected.

The two biggest, each with 260 cases, are in the Aljunied-Geylang-Guillemard area (147 breeding sites found) and the Bukit Panjang-Woodlands area (51 breeding sites found).

As most people are working from home, Dr Khor also reminded residents living in dengue-clustered HDB flats to spray insecticide in the dark corners of their homes, apply mosquito repellent every three hours, and wear long sleeves and pants as much as possible.