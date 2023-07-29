Two-thirds of children graduating from MOE kindergartens apply for affiliated primary schools

SINGAPORE - A majority, or about two-thirds, of the children graduating from the kindergartens run by the Ministry of Education (MOE) typically register for their affiliated primary schools.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a ministry spokesman said 40 per cent of those who register do so under Phase 1 of the Primary 1 registration exercise, which is for children with older siblings already enrolled in the school.

Another 60 per cent apply during Phase 2A, which children from the MOE kindergartens qualify for if they are applying for their respective primary schools.

This is based on the application numbers since the 2018 Primary 1 registration exercise, when the MOE kindergarten children were eligible for Phase 2A.

This year’s Phase 2A ended on July 14.

The vast majority of MOE kindergarten children secured places in their affiliated primary schools, said MOE.

It added that overall demand for MOE kindergartens has been “healthy”, with total enrolment steadily increasing over the past few years.

In 2023, about 8,800 children are enrolled in 50 centres across the K1 and K2 levels.

This is up from 7,500 children in January 2022.

“We expect continued healthy demand for MOE kindergartens located in areas with upcoming developments and families with young children,” said the MOE.

Plans for new centres are on track, with 10 more opening in the next four years. Five centres will take in their first cohort in 2024, while another five will be in operation by 2027.

In response to queries, the MOE said on average, three in four children enrolled in the Early Years Centres (EYC) operated by PCF Sparkletots and NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool subsequently go on to attend the partner MOE kindergartens.

There are currently 41 MOE kindergartens with EYC partners, which provide infant and childcare services for those aged two months to four years old.

Under this model, eligible children from the EYCs are offered a place at a partner MOE kindergarten when they turn five to continue their K1 and K2 programme.