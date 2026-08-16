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Two Thailand-bound SIA flights delayed on the same day after technical issue with aircraft

SIA said all affected customers were provided food vouchers, regular updates, and the necessary ground assistance.

SINGAPORE – Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights bound for Thailand were delayed for more than four hours on Aug 15 , with passengers made to switch planes owing to technical issues with the aircraft.

The affected flights were SQ710, bound for Bangkok , and SQ732, bound for Phuket.

In response to queries, an SIA spokesperson on Aug 16 said the Boeing 787-10 aircraft – scheduled to operate flight SQ710 – encountered a technical issue with its air-conditioning system while on the ground.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 12.45pm on Aug 15, left Changi Airport at 4.49pm , with passengers moved to a replacement aircraft as SIA engineers needed more time to resolve the issue.

It arrived in Bangkok at 6.28pm local time.

Separately, the Boeing 737-8 aircraft scheduled to operate flight SQ732 encountered a technical issue with a wing slat while on the ground, the spokesperson said. A wing slat is a moveable panel on the front of an airplane’s wing.

The flight, which was originally scheduled to depart at 1.15pm, left Changi Airport at 7.46pm , and arrived in Phuket at 8.32pm local time.

“As more time was required to resolve the issue, and as the original flight crew would have exceeded their regulatory flight time limits, a replacement aircraft and crew were arranged,” the spokesperson said.

In its reply, SIA apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the delays. It added that all affected customers – 272 on SQ710 and 117 on SQ732 – were provided food vouchers, regular updates, and the necessary ground assistance, including rebooking on alternative flights.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

On Aug 12 , an SIA flight bound for New York returned to Changi Airport shortly after take-off because of a technical issue with the aircraft’s hydraulics system.