Two Teochew associations in row over shared building

Two of the oldest Teochew associations here are embroiled in a dispute over the Teochew Building at 97 Tank Road, which they have shared since it was built in 1963.

On Dec 7 last year, Ngee Ann Kongsi served an originating summons on the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan to move out of the premises for redevelopment, its latest salvo since it first gave notice to the Huay Kuan in June 2017 to move out.

At its annual general meeting yesterday, Huay Kuan president Chua Kee Teang, 70, said the 90-year-old association would counter the legal proceedings, and urged members to stay united in order to safeguard their interests.

According to the Huay Kuan, it owns the land, which is held in trust by Ngee Ann Kongsi.

Ngee Ann Kongsi plans to spend more than $40 million to redevelop the premises.

