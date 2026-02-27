Two teens among three caught for using deregistered vehicles and other traffic offences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Two 16-year-olds and a 22-year-old are under probe by the police for several traffic-related offences, including unlicensed driving and using a deregistered vehicle.

The two male teenagers were found taking turns to ride a motorcycle along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on Feb 8, said the police in a statement on Feb 27.

Police officers responded to the incident on Feb 8 at about 8.40pm.

The two teens are under investigation for several traffic-related offences, including driving without a valid licence, using a deregistered vehicle, underage driving, and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

In a separate case on Feb 15, the Traffic Police were alerted at about 10.15pm to the suspected use of a false number plate on a vehicle at VivoCity shopping centre.

Officers found a Volkswagen car with a false number plate matching the registration number of another car of the same colour that was legally registered. Checks revealed that the car at VivoCity had been deregistered.

A 22-year-old man , who did not possess a valid driving licence, is under investigation for several offences, including using a deregistered vehicle, using a false number plate, driving without a valid licence, and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

The police said that deregistered vehicles pose serious safety hazards as they lack insurance coverage and may not meet roadworthiness standards.

“The risks are amplified when these vehicles are driven by people without valid licences, creating potential dangers that directly threaten the safety of our communities and loved ones,” they said.

The police added that the use of false number plates, particularly those matching the number plates of legally registered vehicles of the same colour and model, obstructs efforts to trace the correct offender.

“This deceptive practice can result in innocent owners of legally registered vehicles being wrongly blamed for offences committed by drivers of deregistered vehicles, while the actual perpetrators evade accountability,” they said.