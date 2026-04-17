Two teenagers arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Kallang

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SINGAPORE – Two teenagers were arrested on April 16 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Kallang.

The police said in a statement on April 17 that they received a report at 7.30am on April 15 that the motorcycle, which was parked in the vicinity of McNair Road in Kallang, was allegedly stolen.

Through ground inquiries and images from CCTV and police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division identified the two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 , and arrested them t he next day .

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were able to start the parked motorcycle as the transponder had been left inside a storage compartment of the motorcycle, the police said.

The motorcycle has been recovered.

The two teenagers are expected to be charged on April 18 with theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

If found guilty, they could face a fine and up to seven years behind bars.

The police advised motorcycle owners to adopt the following measures to avoid such thefts: