Two taken to hospital after fight over use of shop space

Two people were taken to hospital after a fight in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday over the use of business premises.

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 449 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, a little before 11am.

A 43-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the fight was between a shop owner and a tenant.

Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that about six months ago, a couple who run a dry goods store in the neighbourhood started renting out the space in front of their shop through a property agent.

At the time, the couple reportedly had an agreement with the agent that the space would not be rented to any vendor selling goods that were similar to theirs.

However, when the vendor opened for business in the space on Tuesday, the couple found that she was selling the same kind of goods as them.



One of the victims lying on the ground after the fight, which reportedly started after a shop owner

told his tenant to vacate the premises because she was selling goods that were similar to his. PHOTO:

SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER



As they were afraid their business would be affected, the couple told the agent to ask her to vacate the area, which she did.

According to Shin Min, the new vendor's husband later returned to the shop with a few people, looking for the male owner of the dry goods shop to discuss the issue.

After a while, the talks escalated into a quarrel and a fight subsequently broke out.

The police are investigating the incident.