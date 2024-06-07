Two taken to hospital after accident involving trailer truck near Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on June 7.

In a video posted on the Singapore Road Accidents.com Facebook page, a trailer truck is seen occupying the middle and rightmost lanes of the three-lane passageway leading into a viaduct.

The trailer is occupying the middle lane in the direction of traffic, while the connected truck is positioned diagonally against traffic flow in the rightmost lane.

A tow truck, a police car and an ambulance are seen at the scene, with traffic cones and signs placed to filter the vehicles towards the leftmost lane.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road accident on the AYE towards Tuas, near the Tuas Checkpoint exit, at around 8pm on June 7. Two persons were taken to the hospital, the SCDF said.

It was the second reported traffic accident in two days that involved trailer trucks. On June 6, a trailer truck carrying rebars - reinforcing steel used as rods in concrete - collided with a Transit Tower bus near Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar. Four passengers, including a 93-year-old, and one pedestrian were taken to hospital.