Two taken to hospital after accident involving bus, lorry and car in Yio Chu Kang Road

SINGAPORE - Two bus passengers were taken to the hospital following an accident that involved an SBS Transit bus, a lorry and a car on Friday morning.

The accident happened at around 10.50am along Yio Chu Kang Road, said the police. Two women, aged 30 and 55, were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, according to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit’s vice-president (special grade) of customer experience and communications, said bus service 163 was travelling straight in the extreme left lane along Yio Chu Kang Road when it was hit by a lorry which, seconds earlier, had been hit by a private car.

Due to the impact from the lorry, the bus mounted a kerb and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

“Two of our passengers were conveyed to hospital while a third received medical attention at the scene,” she added.

“We have been in touch with the two commuters who received outpatient treatment and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Police investigations are ongoing.