Two taken to hospital after accident in Lim Chu Kang leaves driver trapped in van

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A video uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group shows a van and a car facing opposite directions on the side of a road after a collision.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after a road accident in Lim Chu Kang left a driver trapped in a van on March 18.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on March 19 they were alerted to the accident involving a car and van on Neo Tiew Road in Lim Chu Kang towards Lim Chu Kang Road at about 11.45am the day before.

A person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the van and rescued with the use of hydraulic rescue equipment, said the SCDF.

A video uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group shows a van and a car facing opposite directions on the side of a road after a collision. The front-end of the van appears to be heavily damaged.

A person can also be seen in the driver’s seat of the van.

A 45-year-old female car driver and 61-year-old male van driver were taken conscious to hospital, the police said.

One of them was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the other to Woodlands Hospital, said the SCDF.

The van driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.