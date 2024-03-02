Two taken to hospital after 10 vehicle pile-up on PIE

The accident, which occurred after the Stevens Road exit on the PIE, involved nine cars and a motorcycle. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Zaihan Mohamed Yusof
Senior Crime Correspondent
Updated
Mar 02, 2024, 11:19 PM
Published
Mar 02, 2024, 11:10 PM

SINGAPORE - An 18-sec video clip of a multi-vehicle collision on March 2 on the Pan-Island Expressway in the direction of Tuas has been gaining more viewers after it was uploaded to Facebook and Instagram the same day.

The late afternoon accident, which occurred after the Stevens Road exit, involved nine cars and a motorcycle. As a result, traffic behind the stricken vehicles came to a halt.

The police said they were alerted to the collision at about 5pm. A police spokesman said a 59-year-old male driver and his 59-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

