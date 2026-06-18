Two taken to hospital, 28 evacuated after fire in Yishun HDB flat

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The fire involved a bedroom on the fifth floor of a flat in Yishun.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a Housing Board flat in Yishun on June 18, with 28 residents evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post it was alerted to the fire at Block 844 Yishun Street 81 at 11.50am on June 18.

The fire occurred in a bedroom of a unit on the fifth floor.

“SCDF firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire with two water jets,” said the post.

“As a result of the fire, the living room of the fifth-floor unit also sustained burn damage. The air-conditioning compressor on the sixth floor also caught fire, and SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.”

The SCDF extinguished the fire with two water jets. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The other person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for chest discomfort.

Preliminary findings show that the fire had likely started from an electrical origin in the affected bedroom, said the SCDF.

Lee Hui Ying, MP for Nee Soon GRC where the affected flat is located, said in a Facebook post on June 18 that she visited the affected residents.

She said the Nee Soon South Community Club hall was opened for residents to rest and refreshments were provided.

She added that the relevant agencies will work together to support affected residents where needed.

In its post, the SCDF reminded the public to not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances and always switch appliances off when not in use.

Only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark, administered by the Consumer Product Safety Office, should be used. The mark certifies certain electrical products as safe for local use and distribution.

Batteries or devices should also not be left charging unattended for extended periods of time, or overnight, they said.

The public should also regularly check the condition of electrical wires and replace or repair frayed wires or cracked cords immediately.

Wires should not run under carpets or mats, or be placed near hot surfaces, added SCDF.

According to SCDF’s latest annual statistics released in February, the total number of fires rose by 3 per cent from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025. Of these, 1,051 occurred in residential buildings.