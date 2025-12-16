Two swords uncovered in smuggling attempt at ICA sea checkpoint in Pasir Panjang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An attempt to smuggle two swords into Singapore was foiled at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Dec 5 .

In a Facebook post on Dec 16, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that one of its image analysts noticed anomalies in the scanned image of an inbound cargo container and directed it for further checks.

Officers then uncovered the two swords, which had been declared as toys.

Pasir Panjang Scanning Station is one of ICA’s sea checkpoints, according to the authority’s website.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for further investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the SPF for more information.