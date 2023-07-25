Two supermoons to light up Singapore’s skies in August

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s stargazers will be rewarded with not one, but two sightings of the supermoon in August.

A supermoon is a full moon that orbits closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The supermoons in August – the sturgeon moon and the blue moon – will be visible in Singapore on Aug 1 and Aug 31 respectively, said the Science Centre Observatory on Tuesday.

The sturgeon moon is the second of four supermoons to appear in 2023, after the buck moon graced the night sky on July 3.

It will be 357,581km from Earth at its nearest point, making it the second-closest supermoon to our planet in 2023.

The blue moon is expected to be the brightest and closest supermoon to the Earth this year. It will be 357,182km from Earth at its nearest point.

Here are some interesting facts about the two supermoons.

Q: How did the sturgeon moon and blue moon get their names?

Native Americans named the sturgeon moon after the large sturgeon fish. During the period when the sturgeon moon is out, it is believed that this fish is more commonly found in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water in North America.

The blue moon refers to the second full moon in a month with two full moons, which differs from the seasonal definition of a blue moon, which is the third full moon in an astronomical season with four full moons.

Having two full moons in a single month happens every two to three years. The most recent blue moon was seen on Oct 31, 2020.