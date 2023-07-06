Two South-east Asian military generals receive prestigious Singapore military awards

SINGAPORE - Two South-east Asian military generals have been honoured for their contributions to building defence ties with the Republic.

General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), was awarded Singapore’s highest military distinction by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Wednesday.

He was conferred the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military), for his contributions towards enhancing the close and long-standing defence relationship between the RTARF and the Singapore Armed Forces.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said under his leadership, both armed forces forged closer ties and rapport through professional engagements and collaboration.

These include military exercises such as Exercise Kocha Singa and Exercise Cope Tiger, as well as collaboration in areas of maritime security and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief through the Malacca Strait Patrol.

Madam Halimah also conferred General Dudung Abdurachman, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, with the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) on Thursday.

He received the award from Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen at a ceremony at Mindef.

The ministry said Gen Dudung was conferred the award for his contributions in strengthening bilateral defence ties between Indonesian and Singapore armies, which expanded their professional interactions and relationships under his leadership.