Two Singaporeans die after canoes capsize in South African river

SINGAPORE – A pair of Singaporeans died in South Africa on Sunday afternoon in a river canoe expedition gone wrong.

The victims – a man and a woman – were part of a group of 20 Singaporean tourists who were canoeing along the Crocodile River accompanied by six local guides.

Their ages and identities are yet to be confirmed.

South African media outlets reported that the group had set off from a camp near the Lion and Safari Park in Broederstroom, an hour’s car ride from Johannesburg.

In a statement, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said its team at Hartbeespoort Dam, the Strategic Rescue Unit and the South African Police Service responded to the incident at about 2.40pm.

The NSRI rescues those experiencing distress in South Africa’s coastal and inland waters.

Its spokesman, Mr Craig Lambinon, said the incident took place between the Lion and Safari Park and Hartbeespoort Dam, adding that rescue swimmers and medics were deployed on site.

“On arrival on the scene, paramedics conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts on an adult male and an adult female.

“Despite extensive efforts to the two patients, both... were sadly declared deceased,” he said.

Eight Singaporean tourists had fallen into the river after their canoes capsized, with the tour guides entering the water to save them, said Mr Lambinon.

When the authorities arrived, six of the tourists and two male guides were still in the river, and had to be rescued through a combined effort. The other guides were trying to resuscitate the two Singaporeans, who were later declared dead.

Both male guides were unconscious when brought to land, and are currently recovering in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the six tourists were treated for injuries before being released. The other 12 were uninjured.

Conveying his condolences to the victims’ loved ones, Mr Lambinon said the police have opened an inquest docket, which is a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts related to an unnatural death.

He added that the tour operator is cooperating with the authorities and assisting those affected.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the South African police for more information.