Two Singaporeans arrested over 2.3kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporeans were arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle more than 2.3kg of heroin through Woodlands Checkpoint in a Singapore-registered car.

A 32-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug offences, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and CNB said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

About 2,337g of heroin and 12g of Ice were seized. The drugs have an estimated value of more than $249,800, and can feed the addiction of about 1,120 abusers for a week.

ICA alerted CNB after the drugs were discovered in five bundles along with drug paraphernalia hidden in various places in the vehicle.

Upon a search of the woman, ICA found two sachets of suspected controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia concealed within her clothing.