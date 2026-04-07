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Fares for the shuttle bus services will follow the same fare structure as train journeys.

SINGAPORE – Two paid shuttle bus services will run for four hours on Sunday mornings from April 12 to May 17, as Circle Line (CCL) train services will start later.

Shuttles 36 and 37 will operate from 5am to 9am on Sundays, when the CCL opens later at 9am, SMRT said on April 7.

Shuttle 36 will run between HarbourFront and Bishan stations at intervals of seven to 10 minutes , while shuttle 37 will run between Bishan and Promenade stations at intervals of three to five minutes .

Fares for the shuttle bus services will follow the same fare structure as train journeys, the CCL operator SMRT said.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and cater (for) additional travel time when using the shuttle bus service,” the transport provider added.

The CCL will open later on several Sundays to allow testing works ahead of the opening of the sixth and final stage of the MRT line. This stage, which will close the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, is set to open in the middle of 2026.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in March that train services on the CCL will start up to three hours later on Sundays from April 11 to May 17 to facilitate the works.

Based on SMRT’s website, t he first train currently leaves Dhoby Ghaut station at 6.05am, while the first train from HarbourFront station sets off at 5.51am on Sundays .