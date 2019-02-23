Two share $13.6m prize

Two lucky punters have won a combined $13.6 million in the Toto Hongbao draw. The winning numbers are 5, 8, 14, 16, 34 and 39. The additional number is 23.

Yesterday's draw was one of the largest Toto pools in recent history. The record for a Toto Hongbao draw was $13.9 million, in 2016.

One of the tickets was bought at Northpoint City's Cold Storage outlet, and the other was from Sheng Siong at Junction 9. Both were QuickPick Ordinary tickets.

Earlier this week, people formed long lines outside Singapore Pools outlets in the hope of striking the huge jackpot.

Also, betting hours were extended to 9pm yesterday to accommodate demand.

Last year, the $12-million prize was split between two entries, while four punters each won more than $3 million in the 2017 draw.

Last month, a Toto ticket bought at FairPrice Changi Business Park Hypermarket yielded the largest sum won by a single person since 2014. The punter won $9,731,377.