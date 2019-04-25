Two senior care centres open daily, on public holidays too

Two senior care centres and active ageing hubs are up and running in Ghim Moh and Telok Blangah, the first to be operating seven days a week and on public holidays.

Managed by private eldercare service provider Active Global Home and Community Care Services, the two integrated facilities are open from 7am to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

The senior care centres cater to both the active and the frail, featuring services such as senior day care, dementia day care and nursing services, as well as facilities such as a rehabilitation gym and games room.

Exercise sessions and workshops await the elderly at the active ageing hubs. Respite-care services such as talks and support groups will be available for caregivers.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who was guest of honour at the official launch of the Senior Care Centre and Active Ageing Hub at Ghim Moh Edge yesterday, said: "We have had feedback from various caregivers of the need to have extended opening hours at senior care centres and active ageing hubs. Going forward, the existing active ageing hubs will continue to monitor the demand and need for the extended hours."

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher De Souza, who was also at the launch, said the new centres would provide support to caregivers who had irregular or extended working hours as well as during the weekends.

The Ghim Moh facility opened in November last year, while the one at Telok Blangah Parcview was up and running in January this year.

Senior citizens living in Telok Blangah, Tiong Bahru, Ghim Moh and Clementi are eligible for government subsidies of up to 80 per cent to access services at those senior care centres.

The two facilities will support the needs of seniors in and around Telok Blangah and Ghim Moh, which have a greater population of seniors compared with other neighbourhoods, said a Ministry of Health spokesman.

There are currently six active ageing hubs islandwide and the one in Ghim Moh is the first in the south-west of Singapore. By next year, there will be 10 such hubs.

Over 180 elderly residents have registered at the two new senior care centres and more than 700 seniors have regularly visited the active ageing hubs.

A few unconventional rehabilitation exercises and games have been introduced at the two new senior care centres to improve the cognitive functions and physical abilities of the elderly. For instance, some seniors undergoing physiotherapy will be asked to bowl or play mini-basketball to improve their balance and standing endurance.

"We are adding fun into exercises with activities like basketball and this will translate into better health outcomes for the seniors because they will want to continue rehab," said Ms Yorelle Kalika, the founder and chief executive officer of Active Global Caregivers.

Retiree Robin Liow, 72, who has Parkinson's disease and suffered a hip fracture last year, now considers the Ghim Moh centre as his second home. He was referred there in January after being discharged from St Luke's Hospital.

"At the centre, the staff members also serve us breakfast and lunch," he said. "I'm thankful to the staff for taking good care of me."