Two Scoot flights on Jan 15 cancelled amid Iranian airspace closure

SINGAPORE – Two Scoot flights have been cancelled on Jan 15 after Iran temporarily closed its airspace amid concerns about possible military action between the US and Iran.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, which owns and oversees the operations of Scoot, said the budget airline will cancel its Jan 15 flights TR596 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR59 7 (Jeddah-Singapore) as a precautionary measure.

Flight TR596 was scheduled for departure from Singapore Changi Airport at 4.40 pm on Jan 15. Flight TR597 was due to depart from Jeddah at 10.45pm on Jan 15 and scheduled to arrive at Changi at 12.55pm the next day.

“SIA and Scoot do not (fly over) Iranian airspace,” the spokesperson said, adding that SIA Group’s “top priority is the safety of our customers and staff”.

“SIA and Scoot will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, and will adjust our flight paths as needed.”

Iran closed its airspace to all except international flights to and from the country at about 6.15am, Singapore time, on Jan 15, forcing airl ines to cancel, reroute or delay some flights.

Iran did so with official permission, a notice on the US Federal Aviation Administration website said.

The airspace was reopened close to five hours later.