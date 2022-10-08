Two scholarships, one professorship set up in O&G department in NUS Medicine

SINGAPORE - Staff themselves have stepped up to take their discipline to a higher level, setting up two scholarships and a professorship at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine).

The initiatives - funded by their donations as the department marks its centennial celebrations in October - were unveiled on Saturday at its Centenary Celebration Conference at Raffles City Convention Centre.

A total of $1 million was endowed by Professor Kuldip Singh, a senior consultant in the department, to establish the Kuldip Singh Visiting Professorship in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. It will support professors from any speciality of O&G to find like-minded research partners of the same speciality and mentor promising academics to enhance the calibre of translational research in O&G.

One of the scholarships, called the Sabaratnam Arulkumaran Scholarship, has raised $300,000 to date. The department hopes this scholarship will lead to further collaboration with other research institutions here and overseas.

It will support young academic clinicians and scientists doing research work at the department. Their work will eventually translate to clinical practices that will also benefit marginalised communities and populations in developing countries.

It is named after Professor Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, who headed the NUS O&G department from 1995 to 1997.

Finally, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centennial Bursary will provide financial support for medical students who are facing financial difficulties. Funded with donations from 26 consultants and senior consultants from the department, the bursary of $750,000 is an expression of the department's commitment to continually improve the quality of undergraduate clinical teaching and training.

President Halimah Yacob, who was guest of honour at the conference, said in a speech: "The O&G Department currently focuses on understanding the disease origin, and discovering novel therapies that extend across diverse specialities. These research areas cover preconception and pregnancy health, child and maternal health after birth, eradicating cancer, and maximising human potential and healthy ageing.

"This is akin to Singapore's efforts in ensuring that Singaporeans enjoy good health at every stage in life. With the recognition that the journey to health begins in the mother's womb, the department's life-course approach in its research programmes will enable a more tailored healthcare approach for women, and by extension for their children."

She added: "The department's research focus mirrors the Healthier SG strategy in emphasising early intervention, promoting a healthy lifestyle and disease prevention."

Madam Halimah recalled the early days of the department - which was set up in 1922 - when it was tasked with improving the medical care of pregnant women while addressing high infant and maternal mortality rates.

In 1941, the department was headed by Singapore's second president, Professor Benjamin Henry Sheares. He was the first Singaporean O&G professor elected to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in 1951.

He was always keen to adopt the most innovative surgical methods and incorporate the latest research to improve clinical practice, Madam Halimah said.

"During his tenure, Singapore underwent a great increase in population growth, and the practice of O&G had to keep up with this growth in the areas of clinical expertise, education, and research. After his retirement from institutional practice, he continued to teach undergraduate and postgraduate students as an honorary consultant."