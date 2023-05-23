Two RSAF C-130s deliver relief supplies to Myanmar to help victims of Cyclone Mocha

SINGAPORE - Two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft were deployed on Sunday and Monday to deliver supplies in support of relief efforts for areas in Myanmar hit by Cyclone Mocha.
The Ministry of Defence said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the aircraft flew 10 sorties to Yangon via Subang in Malaysia.
The supplies were from the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for Asean (Delsa).
According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), Delsa was formed in 2012 to swiftly provide relief items to Asean countries facing post-disaster emergency situations. Such emergency supplies are based at a United Nations (UN) warehouse in Subang.
The AHA Centre is an inter-governmental organisation that aims to facilitate cooperation and coordination between Asean nations, the UN and international bodies for disaster management and emergency response in the Asean region.
The two-day operation by Singapore’s military aircraft was coordinated by the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre (Changi RHCC), located at Changi Naval Base.
This was in done to support the AHA Centre’s ongoing relief efforts for victims of Cyclone Mocha.
As at May 19, the death toll has reached 145, according to the country’s ruling junta, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.
The Category 5 cyclone made landfall along the coast of Myanmar’s Rakhine state on May 14, flattening villages in its wake and ripping rooftops off homes with gusting winds of upwards of 210kmh.
The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) had earlier pledged $50,000 in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts by its Myanmar counterpart in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha.
The SRC said on May 16 that the Myanmar Red Cross Society had so far mobilised over 700 volunteers, and assisted in the evacuation of over 1.2 million individuals affected by the cyclone.