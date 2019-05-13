Two riders injured after accident between car and power-assisted bicycle in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after the power-assisted bicycle they were riding was involved in an accident with a car in Pasir Ris on Monday (May 13).

Police said that they were alerted to the accident along Pasir Ris Drive 6 at 6.36pm.

The two riders, aged 19 and 25, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the two men on the power-assisted bicycle had been turning out from a carpark onto the road when the accident occurred.

A picture of the aftermath of the accident showed a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance on site.

Both men are understood to be not seriously injured.

Police are investigating the incident.