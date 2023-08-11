Two police officers charged with allegedly taking money from suspects over several years

SINGAPORE – Two police officers were charged on Friday with criminal breach of trust after they allegedly took money from suspects they were investigating, with one case going as far back as 2012.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Friday the alleged acts were uncovered following probes it conducted into the financial status of the officers.

Upon discovering the alleged offences, the cases they investigated were reviewed and referred to the Internal Affairs Office for investigations, said SPF.

The officers named were Mohamed Mohamed Jalil and Mohamad Danial Mohamad Nazali.

Mohamed’s offences were related to a case under his charge in 2012, where he allegedly misappropriated restitution money collected from a suspect between 2013 and 2017.

He was arrested on July 13, 2020, and suspended on July 16 that same year. He faces four amalgamated counts of criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

Meanwhile, Danial faces 23 counts of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, on top of 18 counts of forgery and 74 counts of evasion of parking charges.

The police said while investigating multiple cases under Danial’s charge between 2017 and 2020, they found he had allegedly misappropriated restitution money collected from suspects and proceeds of crime seized for forfeiture to the State.

He also allegedly forged acknowledgement receipts on multiple occasions, misleading his supervisor into thinking that restitution processes were followed, and was arrested on Oct 17, 2020.

He was suspended five days later.

The police added that Danial was also moonlighting as a taxi driver despite his suspension, after a report was lodged on Oct 13, 2022.

Between Nov 3, 2021 and Feb 18, 2022, he allegedly evaded parking charges on multiple occasions.

The police said it will take internal disciplinary action against him for moonlighting while suspended, following the conclusion of his criminal cases.