Two PMD fires in one morning

Two personal mobility device (PMD)-related fires broke out yesterday morning.

One of them took place at 11.15am in a seventh-storey flat at Block 106 Bedok North Avenue 4, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

It said: "The fire, which involved the contents of a kitchen, was extinguished by SCDF using one water jet. A male occupant of the unit was conveyed to (Singapore General Hospital) for smoke inhalation. About 40 occupants from the affected block self-evacuated before the arrival of SCDF."

About 40 minutes later, SCDF responded to another PMD-related fire in an e-scooter shop in Lorong 19 Geylang.

"The fire, which involved the contents of a storage room within the e-scooter shop, was extinguished by SCDF using one water jet.

"A worker from the shop was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries," SCDF said in the same post.

SCDF said preliminary investigations showed that the source of both fires was electrical in origin from PMDs that were charging at the time of the fires.

In the first half of this year, there were 49 fires related to PMDs, an average of about two a week.

LTA'S DISPOSAL SCHEME

• The Land Transport Authority is facilitating the disposal of non-UL2272-certified PMDs from Sept 23 to March 31 next year. • Those who do so before Nov 30 will be eligible for a $100 incentive. • Go to www.lta.gov.sg for more information on the UL2272 standard and the free disposal scheme.

In the worst of these cases, home owner Goh Keng Soon, 40, died in hospital on July 20, two days after he was rescued unconscious from a burning flat in Bukit Batok.

The blaze was linked to three e-scooters found burnt in the unit.

The Land Transport Authority encourages all PMD owners to use UL2272-certified devices and to look out for the UL2272 certification marks when purchasing a PMD.

Owners of non-UL2272-certified PMDs are encouraged to dispose of their devices at designated points as soon as possible.

The authority is facilitating this process at 181 spots across the island at no cost to e-scooter owners.