Two people taken to hospital after fire in Ang Mo Kio flat

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Block 333 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Tuesday morning (June 14).
SINGAPORE - An Ang Mo Kio resident had to flee a burning flat in Block 333 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Tuesday (June 14) as flames gutted contents in a bedroom and living room of the 11th-floor unit.

The resident, who managed to get out before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived at the scene, had to be taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Meanwhile, a neighbour who collapsed during the earning morning blaze was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at around 5am, adding that around 50 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

"Firefighters from Bishan Fire Station extinguished the flames using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks," it added.

