Two people taken to hospital after fire at Redhill Close flat

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital and about 30 residents were evacuated after a flat in Redhill Close caught fire on Wednesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had originated from a lit material in the living room.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a unit on the 11th floor of Block 89 Redhill Close at about 8.20pm.

Contents in a corner of the living room had caught fire, and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters using a compressed air foam backpack.

The SCDF urged members of the public not to leave lit materials, such as cigarette butts, candles, tealights and lighted incense sticks, unattended.