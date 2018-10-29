Two people taken to hospital after fire at One Marina Boulevard

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out at One Marina Boulevard on Monday (Oct 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at around 3.35pm. The fire was extinguished by a staff member from the building before SCDF arrived on the scene.

The staff member used four 2kg fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

The reason the two people were taken to hospital is currently not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.