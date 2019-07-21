Two people taken to hospital after car collides with van, crashes into drain in Yishun

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after their car collided with a van and crashed into a drain in Yishun on Saturday night (July 20).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van at Block 173, Yishun Avenue 7 towards Gambas Avenue at 9.53pm.

A 55-year-old man who was driving the car and his 51-year-old female passenger were both taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

An eye witness told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the female passenger was seated at the back of the car and some members of the public had tried to help her and the driver.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident posted on citizen journalism website Stomp show passers-by crowding around a red car perched at the edge of the drain, with its front facing downwards.

A green railing, which may have been broken during the accident, is also seen lying under the car.

Pictures also show a grey van on the road with a dent near its front headlight and debris on the road around the van.