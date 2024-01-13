Two people taken to hospital after fire in Telok Blangah flat

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital and about 60 others were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Telok Blangah flat on Jan 13.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 44 Telok Blangah Drive at about 3.40pm.

The fire, which started in the kitchen of an eighth-floor unit, was put out by firefighters with a water jet in about five minutes, added an SCDF spokesperson.

With help from the police, SCDF evacuated some 60 residents from neighbouring units, some of whom were elderly folk in wheelchairs, to the void deck.

Seven people from the affected unit made it out of their burning flat before SCDF arrived in at least two fire trucks.

One of the seven and a neighbour were assessed for smoke inhalation by the SCDF, and both were taken conscious to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.