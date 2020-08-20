Two people killed in accident on Tampines Expressway

A man and a woman were killed in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway on Tuesday evening.

The police said the 62-year-old motorcyclist and the pillion rider, a 59-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The car driver, a 31-year-old man, and his three passengers aged between 10 and 28 were conscious when they were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 4.23pm.

Investigations are continuing.

The aftermath of the incident was captured on video and posted on the Facebook page of road safety community Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

The video shows a badly damaged motorcycle lying on its side and a car with its bumper dented.

The accident resulted in a massive jam along the TPE with three out of four lanes on the expressway closed off.