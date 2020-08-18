Two people killed in accident on Tampines Expressway

SINGAPORE - Two people were killed in an accident on Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway on Tuesday (Aug 18) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Two others injured in the crash were sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

The SCDF was alerted to the traffic accident at around 4.25pm.

The aftermath of the incident was captured on video and posted on the Facebook page of road safety community Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road.

The video shows a badly damaged motorcycle lying on its side and a car with dents in its bumper.

The accident resulted in a massive jam along the TPE with three out of four lanes on the expressway closed off.