Two people injured in accident involving taxi and lorry near Suntec City

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident early on Tuesday involving a taxi and a lorry near Suntec City.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Raffles Boulevard at about 1am.

A person was trapped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

A 56-year-old male taxi driver, who was unconscious, and a 47-year-old male lorry driver, who was conscious, were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident circulating on social media and in online chat groups show SCDF officers assessing a lorry which had tipped over onto its right side next to an Esplanade MRT station exit.

The lorry is on the pavement and seems to have hit a traffic light pole, which is leaning away from the lorry.

A short distance away, on Nicoll Highway, a ComfortDelGro taxi is surrounded by SCDF officers.

The taxi has a shattered rear windscreen, and both the front and rear of the vehicle are damaged.

Investigations are under way, police said.