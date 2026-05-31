Two people, including 8-year-old boy, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on PIE

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A 41-year-old male motorcyclist and an eight-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to the hospital.

SINGAPORE – Two people, including an eight-year-old boy , were taken to hospital after an accident involving six vehicles on the PIE on May 30 .

In a response to queries from The Straits Times , the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving five cars and a motorcycle on the PIE in the direction of Tuas at about 8.20am on that day.

A 41-year-old male motorcyclist and an eight-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to the hospital, the police said.

SCDF said one person was taken to the National University Hospital, while another was taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at around 8.45am on the same day alerted motorists that Lanes 1 and 2 on the PIE in the direction of Tuas after the Stevens Road exit were closed due to a traffic accident.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook, two lanes on the three-lane expressway are cordoned off.

A black van, a silver SUV with a damaged rear, a black sedan with a damaged right tail light and a white motorcycle can be seen within the cordoned area.

Two white sedans are seen parked further down the right-most lane. Two SCDF vehicles, two police cars, one tow truck and one fire truck can be seen on site.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to annual statistics released by the Traffic Police (TP) in February, the number of people injured in traffic accidents increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries also went up, from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.

The TP also said motorcycles accounted for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists rose from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.